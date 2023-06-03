Vicky Kaushal Dedicates THIS Song To Katrina Kaif As She Cheers For Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. Speaking of which, the couple recently engaged in a romantic banter on social media after Katrina shared a post praising Vicky's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actress gave a shout-out to her husband's recently released film on her Instagram stories.

Soon after Katrina shared the post, Vicky replied in the most adorable way possible. He dedicated the song, Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, from his recently released film. The Zero actress wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team. A film made with so much heart," followed by a heart emoticon.

Later, Uri actor re-shared the post on his Instagram stories. He wrote the lyrics of the song that read, "Tu hai mujhe phir aur kya chahiye!" followed by kiss and heart emoticons. Check out the post below:

Vicky Kaushal's reply to wife Katrina Kaif. (Image Credit: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

More about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal's latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Sara Ali Khan. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, it hit the theatres on June 2 (Friday). The duo has been busy promoting their film across the country. In the film, they play the role of a husband and wife who want to get divorced in a middle-class setup.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's love timeline

Katrina and Vicky dated for a while before getting married in an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The ceremony took place in December 2021 and was attended by their family and close friends, including Sunny Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur-Kabir Khan, and Anand Tiwari-Angira Dhar. Ever since their wedding, they have been couple of goals for their fans. Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif has two films in her kitty - Merry Christmas and Tiger 3. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.