Vicky Kaushal Shakes A Leg On Katrina Kaif’s Hit Song 'Sheila Ki Jawaani'; Watch

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular and A-listed actors in Bollywood today. Apart from showing his acting talents in films like Sanju and Uri, the actor has also showcased his talent as a host at various events. Vicky Kaushal is often spotted goofing around during various events and shows, and his antics are much loved by the audience. Here’s a video of one such instance where Vicky Kaushal can be seen dancing on the beats of Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawaani at a popular event

Vicky Kaushal shakes a leg on Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawaani

Vicky Kaushal has always had a heart for the police and the army, but since his movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike became such a huge blockbuster, he has now become the face of these brave men. During Umang 2019, Vicky Kaushal was spotted grooving on to the beats of Katrina Kaif’s popular song, Sheila Ki Jawaani. It was a fun segment and even made the audience laugh their hearts out.

Mumbai Police’s annual cultural celebration, Umang 2019, was conceptualized and executed by Dome Entertainment, one of India’s leading multi-faceted entertainment companies. The event was executed in collaboration with Cineyug Group, India’s premier entertainment company. Bringing together glamour and sophistication, the event celebrated the Mumbai Police, recognizing their heroic achievements, dedication, and hard work. Organized at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex, the event consisted of several stellar performances by leading film stars and other renowned artists and was conceptualized to thank the Mumbai Police for their bravery in protecting the city. The event was hosted by Mini Mathur, Malishka Mendonsa and Manish Paul.

Ever since Katrina Kaif appeared on a popular talk show, the news about Katrina Kaif dating Vicky Kaushal has been making rounds. It all started with an answer that Katrina Kaif gave on the show. When asked about who she would want to go out on a date with from the current generation of actor, she took Vicky Kaushal’s name, without any hesitation. Vicky Kaushal, who appeared on the show a few episodes later seemed overwhelmed by the news and did a little act of ‘fainting with happiness’, suggesting that he was speechless.

