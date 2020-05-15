Vicky Kaushal’s Movies With Amazing Music Albums That You Must Check-out; See List Here

Vicky Kaushal is currently among the most popular youngsters in Bollywood. The National-Award winner actor has received praise for his performance in several films. He grabbed much attention for portraying ‘Kamli’ in Sanju (2018). There are a few films of Vicky that has chartbuster albums. Read to know about them.

Vicky Kaushal’s movies with amazing music albums

Masaan

Vicky Kaushal made his debut as a lead actor in Masaan (2015). It also features Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripati, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. The music of Masaan was composed by rock band, Indian Ocean, and the lyrics were written by Varun Grover and Sanjeev Sharma. There are only three songs in the film, Tu Kisi Rail Si, Mann Kasturi and Bhor. The former romantic track sung by Swanand Kirkire was loved by the audiences.

Raazi

The much-anticipated 2018 film, Raazi stars Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite Vicky Kaushal. The music and background score of the movie is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy while the lyrics are penned by Gulzar. Its soundtrack includes Ae Watan, Dilbaro, Raazi and Ae Watan (female), all gaining praises. The songs in the movie are sung by Arijit Singh, Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf, Shankar Mahadevan and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Manmarziyaan

Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan star in the love triangle film, Manmarziyaan. The album of the movie received immense applaud from the cine-goers. Amit Trivedi composed the soundtrack with Shellee penning down lyrics for most songs. It has 14 songs with Daryaa sung by Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya being the most popular one. Other songs are F for Fyaar, Grey Walaa Shade, Dhyaanchand, Chonch Ladhiyaan, Hallaa, Sacchi Mohabbat, Jaisi Teri Marzi, Bijlee Giregi, Kundali, Daryaa (Unplugged), Jala Di, Fyaar Pe Duniya and Sherni.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Released in 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari. The soundtrack of the film was composed by Shashwat Sachdev. The lyrics are written by Kumaar, Raj Shekhar and Abhiruchi Chand. The background score of the movie was highly anticipated.

Uri's album has five songs, Challa (Main Lad Jaana), Behe Chala, Jagga Jiteya, Manzar Hai Yeh Naya and Jigra. It features singers like Daler Mehndi, Dee MC, Shashwat Sachdev, Romy, Vivek Hariharan, Yasser Desai, Siddharth Basrur and Shantanu Sudame.

Besides his films albums, Vicky Kaushal appeared in his debut music video, Pachtaoge along with Nora Fatehi. The track is sung by Arijit Singh with music by B Praak. Jaani composed and penned down the song. Pachtaoge became a chartbuster and currently has more than 375 million views on YouTube.

