Vicky Kaushal Has Been A Part Of Many Multi-starrer Movies That You Would Love To Watch

Vicky Kaushal has become one of the most prominent names in the industry. He has appeared in around 12 films till now. Some of them feature an ensemble cast focusing on different characters. Read to know more about Vicky Kaushal's multi-starrer films-

Vicky Kaushal in multi-starrer movies

Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana

Vicky Kaushal made his acting debut with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana in 2012. He played Young Omi Khurana, while the elder version was portrayed by Kunal Kapoor who leads the film. It also stars Huma Qureshi, Rajesh Sharma, Vinod Nagpal, Dolly Ahluwalia and Mukesh Chabbra. Directed by Sameer Sharma, it is a comedy film.

Bombay Velvet

Released in 2015, Bombay Velvet is a crime thriller film helmed by Anurag Kashyap. It features Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar in the lead with Kay Kay Menon, Vivaan Shah, Siddhartha Basu and Manish Choudhary in supporting roles. Vicky Kaushal appears in the film playing a small role as Inspector Basil. Bombay Velvet received negative reviews and tanked at the box office.

Masaan

Sanjay Mishra, Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal, Vineet Kumar, Shweta Tripathi and Pankaj Tripathi star in Masaan. The plot follows two seemingly separate stories that eventually connect. Vicky garnered praises for his performances along with the film. The drama film marks the directorial debut of Neeraj Ghaywan.

Lust Stories

Lust Stories is an anthology film, consisting of four short film segments. Vicky Kaushal appears in the last segment along with Kiara Advani and Neha Dhupia, helmed by Karan Johar. The other sections feature Radhika Apte, Akash Thosar, Bhumi Pednekar, Neil Bhoopalam, Nikita Dutta, Manisha Koirala, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sanjay Kapoor. They were directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee.

Sanju

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju is a biographical film starring Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role as Sanjay Dutt. The ensemble cast includes Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani, Karishma Tanna, Sayaji Shinde and Piyush Mishra. It got rave reviews from the audiences and was a blockbuster at the box office. Vicky rose to fame with his portrayal of Kamlesh "Kamli" Kanhaiyalal Kapasi.

Manmarziyaan

Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan star in Manmarziyaan. Directed by Anurag Kashyap it is a romantic-comedy-drama. The movie shows a love triangle between a spirited young woman, her outgoing boyfriend and a fiancé who is husband material. The film has a chartbuster soundtrack consisting of 14 songs.

