Vicky Kaushal Shares Fun Anecdote From Marriage With Katrina Kaif: I Was Drunk...

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. At the trailer launch of the movie, the actor shared a funny anecdote from his wedding with Katrina Kaif. Vicky revealed he was drunk a day before the wedding and hungover after it.

Spilling the beans on the inside shenanigans at his Jodhpur wedding, Vicky said, “At my wedding, I clearly knew who is from my side and who is from Katrina's side. One family was from Punjab, and one family was from the UK.” When asked about what changed pre-wedding and post-wedding in his life, the actor replied, “I was drunk a day before the wedding, and hungover a day after the wedding. I was single a day before I got married, I was married a day after my wedding.”

Talking more about his character in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, director Dinesh Vijan and Sara revealed Vicky is ‘kanjoos’ (miser). When inquired if he identifies with this quality in real life, Vicky admitted himself that he is a miser. The Uri star recalled how once Katrina asked for a bar at their home but after seeing the price of the setup she chose, he vehemently denied it. Vicky said he would rather stand with the bottles and trays himself than buy an expensive bar.

Vicky-Katrina's upcoming releases

On the work front, apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. It is based on the life of the war hero, Sam Manekshaw. The Dangal sisters, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, will also be seen in the period film. Reportedly, the movie will release on December 1, 2023. Additionally, Vicky has a romantic comedy co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in his kitty.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will next be seen in the action film Tiger 3. It will be released in cinema halls on Diwali, later this year. She will also be working with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan in Merry Christmas. The actress will be co-starring opposite Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi in the film, which is said to be a thriller.