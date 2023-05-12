When Katrina Kaif Nearly Quit Her First Telugu Film Despite Being Offered Rs 25 Lakh

Katrina Kaif recently made waves on the Internet when a video of Suresh Babu, Malliswari’s producer, talking about the actress' initial rejection of the film surfaced online on Friday. In the viral video, Suresh revealed how Katrina signed the film for Rs 25 lakh but later refused to do it. The actress demanded a Rs 40 lakh raise than her previous offer in order to be a part of Malliswari.

Suresh said, “My director had to look for other options, but I wasn’t convinced with them. So, I had to ask her once again. She said she'd only act in the film if I pay her Rs 65 lakhs. And, she was not even a star. She was like, ‘give me Rs 65 lakh otherwise I won’t work.'" Suresh continued by recalling how he had to compromise "his principles" in order to cast Katrina in the film. The producer revealed he called Ashwini Dutt (Project K producer) that day and said, "Sir, I have become just like the other producers." He was very dissatisfied with his decision.

More about Malliswari

Malliswari marked the Telugu acting debut for Katrina Kaif. It was overall her second film after Boom. Directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar, the film starred Venkatesh in lead role. The romantic-comedy was made under the banner of Suresh Productions and released in the year 2004.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khattar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh. the film released last year. Next, she will be a part of a spy-thriller. She will also be working with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan on his upcoming project, Merry Christmas. The actress will be working alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the film.