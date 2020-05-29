Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'Manmarziyaan' Dialogues That Will Make Fans Re-watch The Film

Manmarziyaan is a Bollywood romantic comedy flick starring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. The love triangle plot is directed by Anurag Kashyap and penned by Kanika Dhillon. Manmarziyaan is a love story based in Amristar, Punjab, based on a twisty love triangle between Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee and Abhishek. The film is also jointly produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. Check out the memorable dialogues from Manmarziyaan.

Manmarziyaan best dialogues

Main tenu phir milangi ... shayad ek khayal banke tere mann mein jotrangi ... ya tere mathe di lakeer banke khamosh tenu takhti rawangi ... main tenu phir milangi ... kithe, kis tarah, pata nahi ... main tenu phir milangi. - Taapsee Pannu

Tu banda na bada sahi hai ... lekin zimmedari ke naam pe na hug deta hai - Taapsee Pannu

(Mujhe nahi samajh mein aata yeh kaisa pyar hai aapka) ... Yeh woh wala hai jis mein jitna karo na kam padta hai - Taapsee Pannu

Tu pyaar karne ke liye chaten tapke aa sakte hai, tu ghar nahi aa sakta shaadi ki baat karne?? Maine ghar pe bol diya hai kal aa raha hai Vicky baat karne. Aur agar tu nahi aaya na, toh main kisi bhi Ullu Ke Patthe Se kar lungi byah - Taapsee Pannu

Mujhe na koi naukraani chahiye, Na escort chahiye...Na aapki nurse chahiye...Mujhe meri life partner chahiye - Abhishek Bachchan

Jab ye Robbie tujhse pyaar karta hai....tab ankhein band karke mere bare mein sochti hai.....ya ankhon khol kar usko dekhti hai - Vicky Kaushal

More About Manmarziyaan

Manmarziyaan was internationally released as Husband Material and was also premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. The film did good business at the box office overall with a balanced collection of ₹40.39 crores worldwide and also received positive reviews. Critics praised the film for its contemporary take on a love story and the overall strong performances from its cast. The lead actor, Taapsee Pannu received universal praise for her performance as Rumi.

The movie also received high praise for seamlessly weaving its soundtrack into the story. The soundtrack of the film has been composed by Amit Trivedi while the lyrics are written by Shellee. Vicky Kaushal starrer Manmarziyaan has over 14 tracks released with the film. Amit Trivedi won Best Music Director title at the Star Screen Awards.

