'Bhoot' Ending Explained: Vicky Kaushal's Horror Movie Is Much More Then Just Jump Scares

Vicky Kaushal's first horror movie titled Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship recently aired on the famous OTT platform Amazon Prime. Even though the film was released in theatres just two months ago, the makers of the movie were prompt to air it digitally after the movie didn't earn much at the box-office.

One can see the horror movie from their Amazon Prime account, which aired digitally on April 22, 2020. The stars Vicky Kaushal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ashutosh Rana.

Disclaimer: Spoilers Ahead!

Bhoot plot review

The plot in brief- The movie is all about the horrific incidents that take place in an abandoned haunted ship stuck at Mumbai beach and how the shipping officer played by Vicky Kaushal finds his way out through the hauntings. Vicky Kaushal's character Prithvi is shown as a braveheart who is lonely and depressed due to the death of his wife and daughter in a rafting incident a few years ago. He keeps on having hallucinations of his family members at intervals.

However, while inspecting the abandoned ship, Prithvi finds some strange occurrences happening inside which make him curious about the ship even more. A day later, he finds a young couple who are dead and buried in the sand, after this incident the shipping department faces more pressure to send away the ship back to the waters.

On thinking that Prithvi is hallucinating again, his friend and colleague Riaz goes inside the ship along with Prithvi and finds something inhabiting the ship. Both of them somehow escape the ship and consult a professor who works on paranormal things and he reveals to them that the girl that they saw on the ship is possessed by some evil spirit.

Having lost her own daughter in an accident, Prithvi decides to delve deep into the life of the possessed girl so that he can spare her from the evil spirit. For this, Prithvi finds out about the past crew passengers who had travelled in this ship and finds the sole survivor of the ship to be Vandana, who is Meera's mother. Meera is found to be the girl who is possessed and is alive. This makes Vandana go back to the ship and ask for Meera's life from the evil spirit.

Image courtesy: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

In the end, we can see that Meera is saved and returns back to normality, while Vandana and the professor die in the process. Riaz is seen opening the diesel valve and then runs away. Due to this, Prithvi finds a way to burn the evil spirit, i.e. Amar's body, which causes the evil spirit to disintegrate and it leaves Meera as well. Prithvi and Meera then escape from the ship's hole and return home safely.

Ending explained

In the ending part of the movie, one can see Prithvi teaching Meera on how to eat noodles. But in the mid-credits, one can see a shadow moving past inside Prithvi's home. This scene makes the viewers confused about whether the evil spirit is still inside Meera or whether Amar (who is Meera's father) finds a way to Prithvi's home and find his daughter Meera again. As the Bhoot series was originally planned to be made in the form of series, this mid-credits scene is probably the twist that made the viewers confused.

It was shown in the movie that Amar's spirit wanted to take revenge from Vandana as she had killed him to save herself. So according to that, Amar's revenge gets completed when he kills Vandana at an instant. Plus Amar's spirit should have been liberated from his body as Prithvi had finally burnt his body which was hanging unburnt for 15 years. The recurrence of the spirit inside Prithvi's house in the mid-credits is something that the viewers aren't able to deduce and probably there are more angles to unfold in the next part of the Haunted ship series.

