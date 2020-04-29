Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal Express Deepest Condolences Over Irrfan Khan's Untimely Death

Bollywood has lost one of its gems with the death of actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday. The industry has poured in their expressions of loss and grief through their social media updates which have flooded the internet ever since the tragic news broke. The late actor not only left irreplaceable memories for the ones who had worked with him throughout his illustrious career in the Hindi film industry, but also left the newcomer actors yearning for the opportunity that they have now missed forever.

For the millennial star, Kartik Aaryan, the word 'actor' was synonymous with Irrfan Khan. He shared an anecdote from his first stint at acting and recalled how he has always failed to recreate Irrfan's scene from his 2003 film Maqbool. He also paid his tributes to the late actor by sharing an endearing photo of him.

Have a look:

My first ever acting was in a workshop for my first film where all I had to do was try to recreate a scene of Irrfan sir from Maqbool. And I failed. I keep trying that scene often. And I fail.

First face that comes to mind when we think Actor.

💔 #IrrfanKhan Sir RIP pic.twitter.com/TRs8sXWSHt — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Kartik's contemporary in the film industry, Vicky Kaushal, mourned Irrfan Khan's death by calling him 'a gem of a human being'. Vicky also paid tribute to his favourite actor as he expressed that Irrfan will be missed and loved forever.

Have a look:

My favourite actor, a gem of a human being... Irrfan Sir, you will be missed and loved forever. May your soul rest in peace. My prayers and deepest condolences to the family. 🙏🏽 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan breathed his last at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. He had been admitted to the hospital after suffering from colon infection. The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had been treated in the UK. He had returned to India last year.

