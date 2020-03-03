Vicky Kaushal Got Emotional Every Day On Sets Of Udham Singh's Biopic, Know Why

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in the recent release Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, has many interesting projects in his pipeline. The actor recently opened up about one of his upcoming projects, Udham Singh, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film is slated to release on October 2, 2020. Talking to a leading news portal, Vicky Kaushal mentioned how the biopic has a special spot in his heart.

Vicky Kaushal's felt emotional every day on the sets of Udham Singh

Interestingly, the report quotes the Raazi actor saying that Udham Singh is not as widely known as the other freedom fighters, but being a Punjabi boy rooted in the culture, Vicky was ecstatic about doing the movie. The Uri actor later added that bringing the story of a national hero on the reel was a responsibility and a matter of pride for him. He stressed that under the watchful eyes of director Shoojit Sircar, the film has decoded the enigma that was Udham Singh.



Adding more about the same, the 31-year-old actor added that people know of Udham Singh in broad strokes, but this film delves into his psyche. Further, Vicky said that he used to get emotional on set every day as he kept discovering the character. He ended the conversation and said that it moved him to think of the young man and his hunger for freedom.

According to the report, Vicky Kaushal also talked about his further project including Meghana Gulzar's Sam Maneckshaw. In the report, it is mentioned that after the success of Uri, Vicky has become a face for patriotic films. Referring to the same he replied that he wants to become a good actor before turning into any kind of image. Elaborating about the same, the Masaan actor added that he doesn't think about how movies position him as an actor.

