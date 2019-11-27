Vicky Kaushal Has A Special "Frozen" Moment On The Sets Of Sardar Udham Singh

Vicky Kaushal is one of the biggest rising stars in Bollywood. He has produced stellar performances over the years and has always managed to please the fans and the critics alike. He has had many exceptional films in this year and is set to appear in Sardar Udham Singh soon.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal: Here Are All The Reported Relationships Of The Actor

Vicky Kaushal is ecstatic as he witnesses snowfall on the sets of Sardar Udham Singh

Recently the actor was shooting for his film when he shared a picture of himself enjoying the snow. The picture was taken from the movie sets where Vicky was seen in his full Sardar costume. The actor mentioned in his caption that this was the first time he was witnessing snowfall in his life.

Also Read | Guess The Leading Lady Opposite Vicky Kaushal In Sardar Udham Singh?

As soon as he posted the picture, the actor got several replies on his picture from many renowned faces in Bollywood. Sardar Udham Singh, the film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and is expected to be released on October 20, 2020. Besides this film, Kaushal will be seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and Takht. The actor has been cast opposite Bhumi Pednekar for Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actor is also going to part of the multi starrer film Takht. The film features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and several others in lead roles.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Take A New -year Trip Together? Here's What We Know

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Movies That Were Loved By Fans And Critics Alike

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.