Vicky Kaushal Commemorates 120th Birth Anniversary Of Sardar Udham Singh

Vicky Kaushal who recently won the National Award for the Best Actor category for his performance in Aditya Dhar's film Uri took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt tribute to the Indian freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. The Lust Stories actor shared a black and white photograph of Sardar Udham Singh and captioned the post with "Today marks the 120th birth anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh. Portraying a character is one thing. But understanding the way they viewed the world, reliving their emotions is another. I don’t know how much closer I will get to what went inside your head and heart. But I do know that with every scene that I play you, something inside me alters forever. Sardar Udham Singh (26thDec1899-31stJuly1940)".

Vicky Kaushal has clearly been giving his all to portray the role of the legendary freedom fighter who single-handedly took revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre from the British governor Michael O'Dwyer.

Take a look at his post:

What's next for Vicky Kaushal?

Sardar Udham Singh is directed by Shoojit Sircar and is expected to be released on October 20, 2020. Besides this film, Kaushal will be seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and Takht. The actor has been cast opposite Bhumi Pednekar for Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actor is also going to feature in the periodic drama film Takht. The film features an ensemble cast with actors Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and several others in lead roles.

Here is Vicky Kaushal's look from the film Sardar Udham Singh:

