Vicky Kaushal Talks About Wife Katrina Kaif's 'influence' In Life; 'I Am Very Fortunate'

Vicky Kaushal married his longtime partner actor Katrina Kaif in December last year in Jaipur with the blessings of his close family and friends. The duo soon became the power couple of Bollywood with an impressive resume in the industry over the years to their credit. Coming from an ordinary background, the actors are known to have experienced their fair share of struggles to achieve the status.

In a recent interview, the Sardar Udham star opened up about the role of his partner in his professional and personal life over the 'terrible' years. This would mark the 33-year-old's first time talking about Katrina Kaif since their wedding last year.

Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif a 'great influence'

In an interview with Hello Magazine, Vicky Kaushal described Kaif as a 'great influence' in every aspect of his life and candidly talked about her qualities that have impacted his life. He said, ''I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person''.

Additionally, Kaushal quipped that he 'learns a lot' from his wife. In a similar vein, Kaif was amongst the things that the actor is grateful to have to brave through the 'terrible' two years of his life. Kaushal said, ''There are a lot of blessings I could count for myself in these two terrible years. On the personal front, of course there was my marriage and knowing my family was safe and sound''.

On the professional front, Kaushal stated that he was thankful after shoots were restarted after a series of postponements owing to the pandemic. The actor recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Sharing a picture of the same on his social media, he wrote, ''Wrapped a schedule working with some of the loveliest people… Thodi khushi, thodi thakaan aur bohot saara satisfaction. Mazze!!! (A little happy, a little tired and a whole lot of satisfaction. Fun!!)''

Kaushal also has other films lined up for releases like Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif is currently busy filming for Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif