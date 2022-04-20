Vicky Kaushal Begins Morning On Spiritual Note; Takes A Dip In Ganga In Rishikesh; Watch

Vicky Kaushal has been filming in the hills for several days. His last few posts on his Instagram make it evident that the actor is having a great time shooting in the mountains. The actor appears to be returning from Mussoorie and has now released a video from Rishikesh. While posting the video, Vicky simply captioned it, "Har har gange #Rishikesh," in Hindi.

The video shows Vicky taking a dip in the holy river Ganga. With his hands united in prayer and his eyes closed, the actor, in the video, can be seen emerging from the river. In the video, the song Har Har Bhole Namah Shivay by Raghav Juyal can be heard playing in the background. Watch the video:

As soon as the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor posted the video on his social media, his fans could not hold themselves to comment on his biceps and beefed-up body pictures.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will also be seen alongside Vicky's wife Katrina Kaif in Bhoot Police, reacted to the post with a folded hands emoji. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also liked the post. Many of Vicky's admirers responded to his caption in the comments section with "Har har Mahadev" and "Har har gange." "Roz Roz Kaise Dil aa Jata hai tum pe (How do I fall in love with you every day)," one of the fans commented.

Vicky Kaushal recently posted a video from his fun experience in Mussoorie. He perfectly captured Mussoorie's captivating sunrises and highways. He was also seen on the streets of Mussoorie wearing a blue sweatshirt and black pants as he ventured out to meet his fans. On his way out, the actor waved to his fans and took a few selfies. He shared a video of himself being swarmed by fans while filming in the city. Vicky wrote, “Mussoorie!!! Thank You for being so loving and breathtakingly beautiful. Leaving my heart behind in the mountains. See you soon!”

See the video:

More on Vicky's work front

Vicky was seen vacationing with Katrina Kaif at an unidentified location earlier this month. Following their return, both became occupied with their professional obligations. Vicky is currently working on a number of projects including Sam Bahadur by Meghna Gulzar, is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar's untitled next, and Anand Tiwari's untitled next are among his other projects.