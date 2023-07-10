Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri’s Untitled Film Gets New Release Date

Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri recently celebrated the wrap of their upcoming untitled film, helmed by Anand Tiwari. The film was scheduled to hit the theatres on August 25, but now the director has shared a new update regarding its release date.

2 things you need to know

- The movie also stars Ammy Virk in a pivotal role.

- Reportedly, the movie is titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

When will Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri's film release?

Director Anand Tiwari has shared a post on his Instagram handle to announce the new release date of his yet-to-be-titled film. The film wil now release next year on February 23. His caption read "Phatega Poster Aur Niklenge 3 Hero,". He added that he is excited about the release. "Amrit (Amritpal Singh Bindra) and I are so excited to share the date on which we will bring to you our First theatrical feature film."

(Anand Tiwari shared this post on Instagram | Image: Anand Tiwari/Instagram)

Tripti Dimri also shared the same poster but with a different caption calling the film her heart. "Couldn't have asked for a better team of people to work with... Experience Lovee... passion... joy... happiness... laughter and many more emotions with us on February 23 2024," she wrote.

Inside the wrap party of the film

On July 2, the makers held the wrap-up party of their film, which was attended by Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Anand Tiwari-Angira Dhar and others. The next day, Neha shared a post on her Instagram handle offering a closer look at the party.

(Neha Dhupia shared this picture from the part | Image: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

In the image, Neha and Angad are posing with Vicky, Sunny Kaushal, Tripti and others. With the post, she wrote, "It's a wrap !!!!!! See you at movies." She used the hashtag "Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam,"

The hastag appears to be the name of the film. However, the makers are yet to officially reveal the title.