Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's Mysterious Vacation Location Revealed By Fan

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, recently spotted at Mumbai airport, are currently relishing their vacation in New York. A photograph of Vicky Kaushal, known for his roles in films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, is now making rounds on social media.

3 things you need to know

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021.

Vicky is celebrating the success of his latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Katrina Kaif will turn 39 years old on July 16.

Vicky Kaushal's encounter with fans in New York

A Twitter user shared a selfie on social media, capturing a moment with Vicky Kaushal. In the picture, Vicky can be seen wearing a blue checkered shirt, donning sunglasses, and flashing a smile at the camera. Accompanying the image, the fan wrote, "Guess who we ran into? Vicky Kaushal!"

(Vicky Kaushal posed with fans | Image: Saumil Joshi/Twitter)

Soon after he tweeted, fans flooded the comment section asking the whereabout of Katrina Kaif. A fan asked, "Did you ask him where Katrina is?" To this, the user replied, "She was with him."

(A screengrab from the tweet | Image: Saumil Joshi/Twitter)

The couple made headlines a week ago when they were seen at the airport, both dressed in matching black sweatshirts and joggers. Later, a photograph featuring them together with Alia Bhatt went viral. The image depicted them engrossed in conversation at the airport lounge. Alia Bhatt was also present at the airport, preparing to fly to Sao Paulo, Brazil, for the grand Netflix Tudum event (which took place a few days ago).

Professional endeavors of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

This year, Katrina Kaif has two films in the pipeline: Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas is expected to hit the screens this year, coinciding with the festive season.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan. His upcoming projects include Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, as well as Anand Tiwari's untitled film with Tripti Dimri.