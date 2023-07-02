Tripti Dimri Shares Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Karnesh Ssharma

Tripti Dimri, who was reportedly dating Anushka Sharma's brother Karensh Ssharma, has shared a cryptic post amid the rumours about the two parting ways. It seems the Qala actress is reacting to the speculations about her relationship. However, the couple is yet to officially address the rumours.

3 things you need to know

Tripti Dimri made her acting debut with Poster Boys (2017).

These rumours started after a photo of Karnesh kissing the actress on her cheek went viral.

Karnesh Ssharma was the producer of Tripti starrer Bulbbul and Qala.

Tripti Dimri talks about 'people talking no matter what you do'

The Laila Majnu actress shared a post on her Instagram Stories about how people will talk about others no matter what. "People are going to talk about you no matter what you do, so you might as well do whatever brings you joy," read her post.

(Tripti Dimri shared this post amid breakup rumours | Image: Instagram)

A few hours later, Tripti also shared a series of happy pictures and videos from Switzerland, where she is currently holidaying. In the post, the actress can be seen picking fruits, strolling amid the lush green nature and more. She shared a dove (a symbol of peace) emoticon in the caption.

What sparked the breakup rumours?

Speculations have been rife that the rumoured couple have parted ways after dating for several years. The breakup rumours sparked when they both deleted a few photos with one another and unfollowed each other on Instagram. Some fans also noticed that Karnesh deleted the poster of Bulbbul featuring Tripti.

(This picture sparked the dating rumours | Image: Tripti Dimri/Instagram)

When Tripti Dimrii-Karnesh Ssharma sparked dating rumours

The couple made headlines every time Tripti and Karnesh posted photo with one another on birthdays and festivals. Tripti ringed in New Year with Karnesh and shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle offering a sneak peek of the celebration. In February, Karnesh shared a collage on his Instagram stories wishing Tripti Dimri on 29th birthday.

(A still from the film Qala | Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tripti Dimri was last seen in Qala, co-starring Irrfan Khan's son Babil. Next, she will be seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. Also, she has Anand Tiwari's untitled with Vicky Kaushal in her kitty.