Last Updated:

Vicky Kaushal Unveils Music Score Of 'Sardar Udham Singh'; Calls It 'soul Of The Film'

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal unveiled the background score of his latest release, 'Sardar Udham Singh', which has been composed by Shantanu Moitra.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham music score

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VICKY KAUSHAL


Ahead of Sardar Udham Singh's release this week, Vicky Kaushal has unveiled the biographical flick's original background score, stating its importance to the story of the revolutionary leader. Taking to his Instagram handle recently, Kaushal shared the full list of the film's music score and thanked director Shoojit Sircar, composer Shantanu Moitra for their vision and generosity. Vicky further revealed that he was asked to 'find the state of mind of Udham Singh' in the soul-stirring music pieces. 

Apart from Kaushal, the movie also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar in pivotal roles. Based on Udham Singh's journey in avenging the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O'Dwyer, the movie is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

Vicky Kaushal reveals Sardar Udham's music score

Uploading the list of Moitra's background score for the film, Vicky wrote," Before starting the Shoot of #SardarUdham I was given a music piece by Shoojit Da. He asked me to find the state of mind of Udham Singh in that piece. That’s how important music is to this Film. There are no songs in the film but with the generosity of @moitrashantanu and the vision of @shoojitsircar, we have an absolutely sublime and original music score which I believe is the soul of the Film. We bring you the entire score in an album. Hear it. Cherish it. Let me know which one you connected with the most in the comments below."

READ | Vicky Kaushal's look from 'Sardar Udham' has Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar impressed

Kaushal has been piquing fans' curiosity with the promotional clips and glimpses from the film and recently uploaded a collage showcasing a recreated moment for Sadar Udham Singh. The monochrome photo gives a peek into Vicky's uncanny resemblance to the leader in a 'langar seva' scene. For the caption, he wrote," 1938, Shepherd's Bush Gurudwara, London. Udham Singh (left) at langar seva. On the right, the meticulous craftsmanship of Shoojit da and team in recreating the moment for #SardarUdham".

READ | Vicky Kaushal reveals Sardar Udham Singh was part of British film 'The Elephant Man'

Produced by  Sheel Kumar and Ronnie Lahiri, the film stars Kaushal as the eponymous character, Parashar as Bhagat Singh, and Sandhu as Shruti Tiwari. It also has actors Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, and Kirsty Averton in supporting roles. 

READ | TKSS: Vicky Kaushal in splits as Kapil shows a report of him sneaking out to meet Katrina

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VICKY KAUSHAL)

READ | Vicky Kaushal has 'the best time' on TKSS; pens heartfelt note for Kapil Sharma
READ | 'Sardar Udham': Vicky Kaushal shares real & reel glimpses from upcoming film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Vicky Kaushal, Udham Singh, Shoojit Sircar
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com