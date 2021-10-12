Vicky Kaushal Unveils Music Score Of 'Sardar Udham Singh'; Calls It 'soul Of The Film'

Ahead of Sardar Udham Singh's release this week, Vicky Kaushal has unveiled the biographical flick's original background score, stating its importance to the story of the revolutionary leader. Taking to his Instagram handle recently, Kaushal shared the full list of the film's music score and thanked director Shoojit Sircar, composer Shantanu Moitra for their vision and generosity. Vicky further revealed that he was asked to 'find the state of mind of Udham Singh' in the soul-stirring music pieces.

Apart from Kaushal, the movie also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar in pivotal roles. Based on Udham Singh's journey in avenging the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O'Dwyer, the movie is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

Vicky Kaushal reveals Sardar Udham's music score

Uploading the list of Moitra's background score for the film, Vicky wrote," Before starting the Shoot of #SardarUdham I was given a music piece by Shoojit Da. He asked me to find the state of mind of Udham Singh in that piece. That’s how important music is to this Film. There are no songs in the film but with the generosity of @moitrashantanu and the vision of @shoojitsircar, we have an absolutely sublime and original music score which I believe is the soul of the Film. We bring you the entire score in an album. Hear it. Cherish it. Let me know which one you connected with the most in the comments below."

Kaushal has been piquing fans' curiosity with the promotional clips and glimpses from the film and recently uploaded a collage showcasing a recreated moment for Sadar Udham Singh. The monochrome photo gives a peek into Vicky's uncanny resemblance to the leader in a 'langar seva' scene. For the caption, he wrote," 1938, Shepherd's Bush Gurudwara, London. Udham Singh (left) at langar seva. On the right, the meticulous craftsmanship of Shoojit da and team in recreating the moment for #SardarUdham".

Produced by Sheel Kumar and Ronnie Lahiri, the film stars Kaushal as the eponymous character, Parashar as Bhagat Singh, and Sandhu as Shruti Tiwari. It also has actors Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, and Kirsty Averton in supporting roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VICKY KAUSHAL)