Vicky Kaushal Introduces Amol Parashar As Shaheed Bhagat Singh In 'Sardar Udham'; See Pic

Vicky Kaushal has been piquing fans' curiosity with the promotional clips and trailer of his upcoming biographical flick Sardar Udham. The movie, whose recently launched trailer promised an intense story behind the revolutionary's struggle for freedom from the British, also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar in pivotal roles.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal revealed the first look of co-star Amol Parashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the film. Referring to Amol's character as Sardar Udham's guru, friend and brother, he uploaded a photo of the two smiling and talking in a still from the movie. Helmed by acclaimed director Shoojit Sircar, it premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

Vicky Kaushal introduces Amol Parashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 5, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor uploaded a still of Amol Parashar and himself from the movie, in which the duo's turban-wearing characters can be seen in a candid moment. For the caption, he wrote, "My guru, my friend, my brother… Mera Bhagatya! Presenting @amolparashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Glad we played this friendship Amol." Take a look.

Responding to Vicky's post, Amol Parashar called the former his brother and added," What a privilege to play this character, to share screen space with you and playing off your brilliant talent and energy! Some of the best days of my work life. Big big jhappi mere Udham! Tu revolutionary hai re!". (Big hugs to you, My Udham, you're a revolutionary).

Sardar Udham trailer released

The movie's trailer, which was released last month, traced India's dark chapter, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and Sardar Udham Singh as the 'man unforgotten'. The trailer charts the leader's journey in avenging the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O'Dwyer, who was the key figure behind the gruesome incident. Echoing the lines "Indians never forget their enemies. They strike them down even after 20 years", the trailer's powerful words set the stage for how the revolutionary waged the war for his revenge. For the caption, Vicky Wrote, "The story of a man unforgotten. The story of a journey unmatched. This is the story of a revolutionary."

