Vicky Kaushal Wants To 'turn Around Daze' On Monday, Shares Picture

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday was seen trying to turn the weekend daze around as he stepped into the new week. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor shared a picture on his Instagram handle dressed in a bright apricot-orange coloured t-shirt.

The picture received over 2.5 lakh likes within two hours after posting. Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao and many others liked the picture. One user wrote, "Can't take my eyes off you." The others dropped heart emojis and called Kaushal a 'cutie'.

The first look of the forthcoming science fiction feature Ashwatthama, fronted by Vicky Kaushal, was revealed by the makers and the actor said he is looking forward to start shooting for the project. The film will see Kaushal playing the titular mythological character who was given the boon of immortality.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwatthama is described as a "futuristic sci-fi, based on a character from the chapter of Mahabharata". As per the epic, Ashwatthama was the son of guru Dronacharya, who fought for the Kauravas in the battle of Kurukshetra.

Calling it Dhar's "dream project", Kaushal said, "Ashwatthama" required the backing of Screwvala to bring the "spectacle" to the audiences. "It''s going to be a new space for me as an actor, exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting. Can't wait to start the journey soon with this wonderful team," the 32-year-old actor said in a statement.

The first look was revealed to celebrate the second anniversary of the trio''s blockbuster, Uri - The Surgical Strike

