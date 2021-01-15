73rd Army Day: Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan Salute Brave Hearts

The nation celebrated Army Day on January 15 amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. Celebrities and politicians took to their social media handle to share moving heartfelt messages on 73rd Army Day.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark the taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army by then Lt Gen K M Carriappa in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. Carriappa later became a Field Marshal.

Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Remember being at alt. of 16,000ft at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. A member of my team was rushed to a lower altitude since he was finding it difficult to even breathe. That’s where our Indian Army was holding their grounds with all their might in order to protect us. My salute to our bravest men who believe in “Service before Self”. #ArmyDay 🇮🇳" [sic] Varun Dhawan, Ronnie Screwvala also shared their wishes.

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "To those who sacrifice their comfort, who never show the pain of leaving behind their families, and who are selflessly ALWAYS on duty...To our men, the Indian ArmyFlag of India, I salute you And your families who's silent contribution to the country can never be forgotten...#ArmyDay."

Salute and gratitude to our valiant soldiers who sacrifice their lives so we stay protected. On ArmyDay @RSVPMovies salutes the defence force heroes with untold stories of their bravado - first with #URI and now with #SamManekshaw, #Pippa & #Tejas.



Jai Hind🇮🇳#ArmyDay #JaiJawan

As part of the Army Day celebrations, Gallantry Awards and Sena Medals are presented to the soldiers. This year, in 2021, India is celebrating its 73rd Army Day.

Indian Army Day is observed across the country with several programmes including parades and other military shows. While celebrations take place across India, the main parade of Army Day is held in Cariappa Parade Ground at Delhi Cantonment. Military equipment, weapons, numerous contingents and combats are displayed during the parade.