Vicky Kaushal Welcomes 'Dangal' Duo Fatima Shaikh & Sanya Malhotra To 'Sam Bahadur' Family

After portraying the titular role of Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky Kaushal is set to appear in another biopic. The actor will soon be seen playing the role of Sam Manekshaw, the Chief of Staff of the Indian Army during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War and the country's first Field Marshal. While fans are eager to watch the actor in the biopic, he recently shared an update and welcomed Dangal duo Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Shaikh to the film Sam Bahadur.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal recently made an announcement about his upcoming film Sam Bahadur. The actor shared a photo with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Shaikh. The trio wore colour-coordinated outfits for the special announcement. While Fatima stunned in a white Salwar suit, Sanya Malhotra wore a white shirt. Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a white t-shirt and jacket. Sharing the photo, Vicky Kaushal welcomed the Dangal duo and revealed their characters in the film. He introduced Sanya as Silloo Mankshaw and Fatima and Indira Gandhi. The Uri star's caption read, "welcome the leading ladies @sanyamalhotra_ as Silloo Manekshaw & @fatimasanashaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to the Samबहादुर family!" Their fans expressed their excitement in the comment section and urged the makers to release the movie soon.

Sanya and Fatima on being a part of Sam Bahadur

Sharing the same piece of news, Sanya Malhotra highlighted how important a woman's support is in a successful man's life. She wrote, "Behind every successful man is a strong independent woman who supports him in all his endeavours." The actor further shared she is honoured to be a part of the film and play such a role. She quipped, "It’s with great honour that I get to play one such woman, Silloo Manekshaw, the wife of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw." Sanya also expressed her excitement to work with Vicky Kaushal and Fatima. Fatima Shaikh was also grateful to play the role of India's first female Prime Minister. Expressing her excitement, she wrote, "A woman who defines courage, power and dignity! It’s with great pride that I am joining the team of #Samबहादुर to depict the role of India’s first female Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi!"

The upcoming film Sam Bahadur was announced last year. The makers also unveiled the first look of Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw. Despite being announced over a year back, the film's release date is still under wraps.

The swashbuckling general & the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. I feel honoured & proud of getting a chance to unfold his journey on-screen. Remembering him on his death anniversary & embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and @RonnieScrewvala.@RSVPMovies pic.twitter.com/ozyUO69wKV — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 27, 2019

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@sanyamalhotra_/@fatimasanashaikh