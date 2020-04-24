Vicky Kaushal's 'Broom' Picture With A 1975 Song Will Leave You In Splits

With the nationwide lockdown going on, many celebrities have taken up chores because house-helps are also staying home to fight the battle against Coronavirus. After Katrina Kaif showing off her skills with the broom, rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal also shared a picture of his broom on Instagram story.

But what can crack you up easily is the background song Vicky Kaushal decided to use with the broom picture. Sun-kissed broom on the floor, Vicky used 'Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya Hai' sung by Kishore Kumar from the movie Aandhi (1975).

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif also took it upon herself to clean the house as all the house-help across the country are on leave due to COVID-19 outbreak. She shared a video of sweeping her house with a broom, and later also pretended to play cricket with the broom.

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday slammed reports that he was caught by the city police after he allegedly broke the lockdown and stepped out of his house to meet Katrina Kaif.

There were rumours that the "Uri: The Surgical Strike" star left his house to meet another Bollywood actor but was pulled over by the cops and fined. Tagging Mumbai Police, Vicky took to Twitter and urged people not to pay attention to hearsay.

"There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice," the actor wrote.

Since March 25, India has been under lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 21,000 people and claimed 686 lives in the country.

(With PTI inputs)

