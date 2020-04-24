Vicky Kaushal Shares A Fan Post Tracing His Roles From Deepak Chaudhary To Major Vihaan

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account and shared a fan post tracing some of the roles in his career. Vicky Kaushal is often credited for his acting, having won the National film award for his film URI: The Surgical Strike. Vicky Kaushal rose to fame after his role in the Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi and became a household name after Lust Stories. He enjoys a huge fanbase and is one of the most well-known actors in the Bollywood industry.

Vicky Kaushal’s roles

Recently, a fan shared a post features some of the characters played by Vicky Kaushal. The fan added his roles from Deepak Chaudhary in the 2015 film Masaan to the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The fan even added a few verses written in the Hindi language in the caption. Vicky Kaushal shared the post and thanked the fan for the sweet gesture. He wrote, ‘This is really sweet. Thank You!’ [sic]

Other than adding the few verses in Hindi, the fan also mentioned which character of Vicky Kaushal he liked the most. The fan also thanked Vicky Kaushal for essaying some of the strongest roles in the movies. The fan also mentioned that he believes in the saying ‘where there is a will, there is a way’. In the post, Vicky Kaushal’s fan mentioned, ‘Thank you for letting the world know some beautiful people who had their own battles .. P.s- Deepak from Masaan be my favourite of all times.’

Vicky Kaushal in quarantine

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the entire film industry has been asked to stop shooting until further notice. Vicky Kaushal, like most Bollywood celebrities, has been homebound and has been very active on social media post. Most celebrities have shared videos of themselves doing household chores and taking up new hobbies or channelizing their old ones. Vicky Kaushal has been sharing a picture of himself helping around the house as well as trying his hand at cooking.

