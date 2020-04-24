Vicky Kaushal's Quarantine Bromance With His 'Viku Massey' Cannot Be Missed; Who's He?

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Bollywood celebrities have been giving glimpses of how they have been spending their time these days. From what they have been eating to which show they have been binge-watching on, Bollywood celebs are making their social media presence a medium of entertainment for their fans. Recently, Vicky Kaushal shared an Instagram story of a celebrity friend watching Bhoot. However, there is more to the story.

Vicky Kaushal shared a story of someone watching Bhoot in the comfort of their own home and the person was his celebrity friend Vikrant Massey. The Chhapaak fame Vikrant Massey shared the story asking his fans what they are binge-watching tonight and updated them that he would be watching Bhoot. He also tagged Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the story. When Vicky Kaushal shared the story, he nicknamed Vikrant calling him ‘Mera Viku Massey’. In another story shared by Vicky Kaushal, he informed his fans that they can enjoy his movie Bhoot now by sitting in their comfortable couches with no interruption.

Vicky Kaushal has been quite active on his social media amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actor has been sharing several pictures and videos to keep his fans entertained. He was also recently seen sharing some old childhood pictures of him and his brother.

The actor in the recent past shared a stunning picture of a bird who was relaxing just outside his window. The actor went on to say that it was may be wondering what's wrong with humans these days. He wrote, "This beauty chilling right outside our window today... could be wondering “what’s wrong with humans these days?” or maybe “Thank God, they finally got it right!” 🤷🏼‍♂️".

