Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Clocks 1 Year, Producer Says 'josh Is Higher'

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam's movie Uri: The Surgical Strike that released on January 11, 2019, completes a year today. The movie uplifted a rocket rise in Yami as well as Vicky's career.

Reminiscing the signature slogan from the film 'Hows The Josh', the movie and its wonderful storyline still remains fresh in the hearts of fans.

Uri: The Surgical Strike bagged many popular awards in 2019, but the four National Awards were something that set the triumph by the whole team of Uri.

As 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' clocks one year today, producer Ronnie has so much to say

On completing one year, when the producer of Uri: The Surgical Strike was asked about the josh now, Ronnie Screwvala said that he had the highest level of confidence among all of them because he knew where the film would take them, and a year later, the josh is even higher, he added.

The director further revealed that the response to Uri: The Surgical Strike was indeed marvelous and the concept of war films had got a different definition. He also highlighted that it influenced and inspired many in the nation to join the Armed Forces.

The beautifully crafted film, with immense efforts, became a story that set itself apart from the other others, he added. Uri bagged four whooping National awards, that's when Ronnie Screwvala shared that passion overtook everything else.

Speaking about the same, lead actor of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal, also shared his worthy experience and spoke about the overwhelming response that the movie had received. Vicky Kaushal shared that the response that the film had got was unexpected and that they were not prepared about it.

Meanwhile, Uri: The Surgical Strike churned massive numbers at the box office, uplifting the demand for competition. Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam's film reportedly minted Rs 342 crores worldwide, setting the bars high.

