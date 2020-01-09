The Debate
Vicky Kaushal Spotted On The Streets, Poses With 'fan' Mannequins In Pictures

Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal was recently spotted outside a shop where he paused to get snapped with his fans. Read more to know about Vicky Kaushal and his upcoming work.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
vicky kaushal

Vicky Kaushal has proved himself as one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. Since the actor has delivered a number of great performance, his fan following has grown massively.

It is not common to see the paparazzi trying to grab a picture of the Masaan star. But, they were able to spot Vicky Kaushal outside a mall posing for his fans. The fans recognised the star while they were inside and rushed to the window in order to take a picture with him.

They posed next to some mannequins but this did not seem to affect them and their enthusiasm to watch their famous star.

Other than the streets, the fans will be able to watch him on the big screens in Karan Johar’s Takht. Read more to know about Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film, Takht.

vicky kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming, Takht

The movie has some most popular faces of Bollywood. The cast of the film includes Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and more.

The leading characters of the story are going to be Dara and Aurangzeb player by Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh respectively. The film is creating some intense excitement among the audience and is excited to have a first look at the film.

  • Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani

 

 

Published:
