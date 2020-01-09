Vicky Kaushal Spotted On The Streets, Poses With 'fan' Mannequins In Pictures

Vicky Kaushal has proved himself as one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. Since the actor has delivered a number of great performance, his fan following has grown massively.

It is not common to see the paparazzi trying to grab a picture of the Masaan star. But, they were able to spot Vicky Kaushal outside a mall posing for his fans. The fans recognised the star while they were inside and rushed to the window in order to take a picture with him.

They posed next to some mannequins but this did not seem to affect them and their enthusiasm to watch their famous star.

Other than the streets, the fans will be able to watch him on the big screens in Karan Johar’s Takht. Read more to know about Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film, Takht.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'Takht' To Be Filmed In Europe? Details Inside

Also Read | Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Papped Together On A Dinner Date, Pics Fuel Dating Rumours

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Kaushal And Father Shyam Kaushal Send New Year Wishes

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming, Takht

The movie has some most popular faces of Bollywood. The cast of the film includes Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and more.

The leading characters of the story are going to be Dara and Aurangzeb player by Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh respectively. The film is creating some intense excitement among the audience and is excited to have a first look at the film.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Has An Impressive List Of Awards And Achievements That He Has Won So Far

Also Read | 66th National Film Awards: Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal Honoured; WATCH

9.

In 2020 @vickykaushal09 has #Bhoot #SardarUdham. He'll begin work on #Takht where he'll play Aurangzeb. Then #SamManekshaw biopic & his 2nd film with @AdityaDharFilms - The Immortal Ashwatthama

Here, he talks about his 2019 and his excitement for 2020https://t.co/nenf0jkZ6Q — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) January 5, 2020

Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.