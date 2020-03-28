Vicky Kaushal's "Good Quarantine Boys" Post Leaves Netizens Chuckling For THIS Reason

Vicky Kaushal seems to have struck gold and seems to be using his quarantine time to good use. The Bhoot actor shared an oh-so adorable picture on social media leaving fans and netizens in awe. Sharing the childhood picture on Instagram, Vicky wrote, “Good quarantine boys. Wassup brother! @sunsunnykhez.” Sunny didn’t miss the opportunity to pull his brother’s leg and wrote, “Pink cheetah print?? Hmmmm...fashion game on point!” along with fire emojis. While Vicky is seen sitting on the left in a pink cheetah print shirt and white shorts, biting his lower lip, Sunny is on the right in a white and blue tee and shorts.

Many other friends and fans also loved their childhood picture and showered it with praise. Singer Sophie Choudry called them, “Adorbs!” Actor Nidhi Singh commented, “Aayeee chota Vickyyyy.” A fan of Vicky wrote, “Golu one aap ho (you are the chubbier one).” Another wrote, “Awww most adorable picture of today.”

As the first day of lockdown came to its end, Vicky Kaushal shared a beautiful picture, which features him gazing at the sun. Soon after, the Sanju actor shared another post featuring a sketch of Batman. He is seen sitting at his home and a TV screen in the picture reads, 'STAY AT HOME'. As of now, India is on it's fourth day of Lockdown. Seebelow-

On the work front, the Masaan actor will next soon essay the character of a freedom fighter Udham Singh. Sardar Udham Singh is an upcoming biographical movie helmed by Shoojit Sircar. The film is slated to release on January 15, 2021. Apart from the biography-drama, he will also play a pivotal role in Dharma Production's upcoming multi-starrer flick, Takht.

