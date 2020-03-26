Vicky Kaushal Has A Cheeky Way Of Asking People To Stay At Home Amid Lockdown; See Pic

From the past few weeks, many Bollywood celebrities have been requesting their fans, followers and other people to stay at home through social media, to prevent the spread of the novel COVID-19. Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar have even lashed out at irresponsible people who are violating lockdown and not staying at home. Recently, actor Vicky Kaushal also joined the bandwagon. Taking it to his social media, Vicky Kaushal shared a cryptic post for the people who are not taking the 21-day-lockdown seriously.

As the first day of lockdown came to its end, that is yesterday, Vicky Kaushal shared a beautiful picture, which features him gazing at the sun. Soon after, the Sanju actor shared another lampoon post. The post features a sketch of Batman. He is seen sitting at his home and a TV screen in the picture reads, 'STAY AT HOME'. On the other side, in the picture, Batman is communicating with someone through light, who is asking for his help.

Instagramming the picture, the Uri actor wrote a caption that read, 'If that’s the language one understands...' Many of his fans flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons. On the other side, a section of his followers agreed with him.

Check out the post:

What is in Vicky Kaushal's kitty?

On the work front, the Masaan actor will next soon essay the character of a freedom fighter Udham Singh. Sardar Udham Singh is an upcoming biographical movie helmed by Shoojit Sircar. The film is slated to release on January 15, 2021. Apart from the biography-drama, he will also play a pivotal role in Dharma Production's upcoming multi-starrer flick, Takht.

