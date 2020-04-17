Vicky Kaushal's 'Udham Singh', Rajamouli's 'RRR', & Other Upcoming Patriotic Films In 2020

There are a large number of films scheduled to release in the year 2020. But some of the most popular upcoming films deal with the theme of patriotism. Fans are eagerly waiting for Vicky Kaushal’s Udham Singh, Sam Manekshaw, and Rajamouli's RRR. So, let’s know details about them-

Upcoming patriotic films in 2020

Udham Singh biopic

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the lead role of Udham Singh in his next biopic film. Shoojit Sircar's Udham Singh is the story of a courageous martyr who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, to take the revenge of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Udham Singh was then tried and imprisoned of murder and hanged in July 1940. The film is set to release on October 2, 2020. Vicky Kaushal when asked on the working of the film, said,

"Since the time I started working as an actor in the industry, there was a wish list of the directors I wanted to work with. Shoojit sir was always on top of that list. So, it is like a dream come true that he is finally directing me. And, what better story than Udham Singh! I just feel that this is one person whose life story India should know and I am really excited for this journey to start."

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Sam Manekshaw

Vicky Kaushal will also be seen Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw. Field Marshal Manekshaw, or Sam Bahadur who was a popular Marshal of India, born on April 3, 1914, in Amritsar. Vicky Kaushal is playing the role of Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of India, in this upcoming movie, Sam. This is the second film directed by Meghna with the actor Vicky Kaushal, after their hit film Raazi. The script of the film is penned by Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Shrivastava along with Meghna. The first look of the film, which Vicky Kaushal revealed on his Instagram Sam Mankeshaw's death anniversary, was the Field Marshal dressed in his uniform. Sam is all set to release in 2021. See the post here-

As Vicky Kaushal will be seen in two biopics, one on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh and the other on 1971 war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, he says playing these characters is a "huge" responsibility.

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

RRR

RRR is a fictional story about two fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. RRR is a historical film made on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore with two prominent superstars of the Telugu film industry. SS Rajamouli is about to showcase something extravagant and mind-blowing after Baahubali: The Conclusion with this film. The film is set to release in the year 2020 and, fans are eagerly waiting to see RRR magic on screen. The cast of RRR was the most guessed topic in recent times. Earlier, Pooja Hegde, Keerthy Suresh and Rashmika Mandanna were among the many actors who were rumoured to play the lead roles in the upcoming film, RRR. But then, it was confirmed that Alia Bhatt is indeed the heroine of RRR paired opposite Ram Charan in the film, RRR.

