Vicky Kaushal Reveals The 'dream-city' He Wants To Do A Film In; Read Here

Vicky Kaushal, one of the most popular contemporary actors in Bollywood, keeps his fans engaged with his stunning pictures. But last week, on Wednesday, the actor took an offbeat path to entertain and connect with his fans, amid the Coronavirus outbreak. He gave fans the opportunity to ask some questions through Instagram's ''Ask Me Anything'' feature. The interactive session gave fans an insight into the things that are favourite to Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal wants to do a film in THIS city

The ''Ask Me Anything'' session held on Instagram by Vicky Kaushal to ask and get to know about his favourite food to dine, favourite movies, series, guilt pleasure, favourite destination, favourite animal and a bunch of other questions. But what caught the attention of the audience and his fans was one particular question. He was asked, 'Sir, What is your thought about Kolkata?' More than the question, Vicky Kaushal's answer to that created quite a buzz.

Vicky Kaushal let the cat out of the bag and revealed that his loves Kolkata. Elaborating further, he expressed his strong desire to do a film that is completely shot in Kolkata. Fans went gaga over Vicky Kaushal's reply.

There have been several films that have been shot in the city of Kolkata. One of the films is Kahaani, featuring Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Yet another movie titled Gunday, featuring Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles, is also shot in Kolkata.

Vicky Kaushal, apart from revealing his thoughts on Kolkata, also shared other favourite things. When asked about his favourite series, he revealed Peaky Blinders to be his most favourite show of all time. He also shared his guilt pleasure -- Ice Cream. The session garnered huge attention from his fans.

