Vidya Balan Shares How Jisshu Sengupta 'showed Attitude' To Her, Says 'Did Not Even Smile'

Ever since Vidya Balan dipped her toes in the Hindi film industry with Parineeta, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses through her indelible performances onscreen. Vidya Balan is currently gearing up for the release of her next biopic film, Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer with actor Jisshu Sengupta. Recently, during an interactive session online, Vidya Balan recalled the time when she first met Jisshu and revealed that she was ‘stumped’ by his attitude. Read more details.

During an Instagram live session, Vidya Balan said that Jisshu 'showed attitude' by not speaking to her on their first meeting. Adding to the same, Vidya Balan jokingly remarked that Jisshu Sengupta did not even give her a smile. Jisshu Sengupta, in jest, promptly denied the allegations and remarked that Vidya Balan just likes to pull his leg. Adding to the same, Jisshu Sengupta mentioned that if he did not speak to Vidya Balan during their first meet, it was because he was scared of her.

Jisshu Sengupta received immense praise from fans for his work in the much-acclaimed Bengali film, Rajkahini. Vidya was seen in the Hindi remake of the film, Begum Jaan. Speaking about his work in Rajkahini, Vidya mentioned that she loved him in the film.

What's next for Vidya?

Vidya will be seen essaying the character of the late mathematical genius, Shakuntala Devi in her next. The actor has left no stone unturned to bring authenticity to her character, as the movie features Vidya in a never-seen-before avatar. The makers of the movie have managed to rope in the Dangal actor, Sanya Malhotra to portray the character of Anupama Banerji, daughter of Shakuntala Devi.

Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer desires to put forth the story of the achievements and the ups and downs in the life of the late mathematician. The actor also has Sherni in her kitty. Helmed by Aastha Tiku, Sherni also stars Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena and Mukesh Prajapati in prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2021.

