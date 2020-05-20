One Player, Two Staff Members At Watford Test Positive For Coronavirus

Watford football club, on Tuesday, announced that three of its employees - one player and two staff members had tested positive for coronavirus. the club, however, did not reveal the names on the request of confidentiality by those infected.

Watford worst affected by COVID-19

ℹ️ Watford Football Club confirms that three people have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus following testing at the training ground over the past 48 hours. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 19, 2020

The three staff members of Watford are amongst the six members of three Premier League teams that have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, Watford said, "Watford Football Club confirms that three people have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus following testing at the training ground over the past 48 hours.

Of those three positive tests, one is a player and two are members of staff. All three have asked that medical confidentiality be respected and, therefore, the club will not be naming those involved.

All three will now self-isolate for seven days - in line with the protocols set out in Premier League guidelines - before being tested again at a later date."

Burney had earlier stated that assistant manager Ian Woan had tested positive of coronavirus and was in quarantine.

Earlier on Tuesday, Premier league announced that six staff members across three clubs had tested positive after the first round of mass testing, wherein, 748 people were tested. The next set of results will be released on Thursday.

Earlier, Watford captain Troy Deeney had expressed his displeasure over resuming playing football and said that there is a lack of information and that he would not be participating till there is more clarity. In a Youtube video, he said, "Within the meeting, I asked very simple questions,” Deeney told a boxing YouTube show. “For black, Asian and mixed ethnicities they are four times more likely to get the illness and twice as likely to have a long-lasting illness: Is there any additional screening? Heart stuff to see if anyone has a problem? I feel that should be addressed. I can’t get a haircut until mid-July but I can go and get in a box with 19 people and jump for a header? I don’t know how that works. No one could answer the questions — not because they didn’t want to, because they didn’t have the information. I just said ‘If you don’t know the information, why would I put myself at risk?’”

On Instagram, he wrote, "I'm not even talking about football at the moment. I'm talking about my family's health," Deeney said on Instagram. "I'm not going to put my family at risk. What are they going to do, take money off me? I've been broke before so it doesn't bother me. They're talking about not playing in front of fans until 2021. So if it's not safe enough for fans to be inside a stadium, why should it be safe for players to be in there?"

The competition has been suspended since March due to the pandemic. A relaxation of national lockdown regulations is only now allowing non-contact training to resume, with a maximum of five players working together for up to 75 minutes a day at training facilities.

