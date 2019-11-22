Vidya Balan Stuns In All-black At Shakuntala Devi Biopic Wrap-up Bash

Actor Vidya Balan has time and again proved her acting mettle with movies like Parineeta, Mission Mangal, Tumhari Sulu, among others. The actor was recently spotted in an all-black outfit at the wrap-up party of her forthcoming movie, Shakuntala Devi biopic. Here are all the details you need to know.

Vidya Balan stuns in an all-black outfit

Early this year, Vidya Balan announced her next movie, reportedly based on the life of famous mathematician Shakuntala Devi. The movie has been in making for a few months now. The team recently announced the wrap of the forthcoming movie. Reportedly, the cast and crew of the movie recently celebrated the wrap-up of the film with a little party. At the wrap-up party, Vidya looked stunning in a black flare maxi dress designed by Coverstory and Karl Lagerfeld. Vidya accompanied the black look with minimal accessories.

All you need to know about Shakuntala Devi biopic

The movie, starring Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra in the lead, is reportedly based on the life of popular mathematician Shakuntala Devi. The movie has a strong secondary cast featuring Jisshu Gupta and Amit Sadh. A media report claims, Amit Sadh will be essaying the role of Shakuntala Devi's son-in-law in the forthcoming film. The movie is directed by Anu Menon, who had previously directed the Kalki Koechlin-Nasseruddin starrer Waiting. The upcoming movie is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Sony Pictures.

