The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Vidya Balan Stuns In All-black At Shakuntala Devi Biopic Wrap-up Bash

Bollywood News

Vidya Balan was looking stunning in an all-black outfit for the Shakuntala Devi biopic wrap-up party. Here are all the details you need to know about the party.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vidya Balan

Actor Vidya Balan has time and again proved her acting mettle with movies like Parineeta, Mission Mangal, Tumhari Sulu, among others. The actor was recently spotted in an all-black outfit at the wrap-up party of her forthcoming movie, Shakuntala Devi biopic. Here are all the details you need to know. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

Vidya Balan stuns in an all-black outfit

Early this year, Vidya Balan announced her next movie, reportedly based on the life of famous mathematician Shakuntala Devi. The movie has been in making for a few months now. The team recently announced the wrap of the forthcoming movie. Reportedly, the cast and crew of the movie recently celebrated the wrap-up of the film with a little party. At the wrap-up party, Vidya looked stunning in a black flare maxi dress designed by Coverstory and Karl Lagerfeld. Vidya accompanied the black look with minimal accessories. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

Also Read | Vidya Balan: Movies That Could Not Meet Audiences' Expectations

Also Read | Vidya Balan's Special Message For Her Fans On Children's Day

All you need to know about Shakuntala Devi biopic 

The movie, starring Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra in the lead, is reportedly based on the life of popular mathematician Shakuntala Devi. The movie has a strong secondary cast featuring Jisshu Gupta and Amit Sadh. A media report claims, Amit Sadh will be essaying the role of Shakuntala Devi's son-in-law in the forthcoming film. The movie is directed by Anu Menon, who had previously directed the Kalki Koechlin-Nasseruddin starrer Waiting. The upcoming movie is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Sony Pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abundantia Entertainment (@abundantiaent) on

Also Read | Shakuntala Devi Biopic: Vidya Balan Announces The Wrap Of Her Film'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abundantia Entertainment (@abundantiaent) on

Also Read | Vidya Balan Pays Tribute To One Of Her All-time Favourite Scenes
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG