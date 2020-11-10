Vidya Balan Makes An Appeal To Mothers Whose Children Hate Math

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan was last seen in the film Shakuntala Devi where she played the titular role. Recently, she collaborated with a math program as she tried it herself and realised that it would be easier for the children too. She also shared an effective trick to order pizza. Have a look at what the Shakuntala Devi actor wanted to convey to the parents.

Vidya Balan talks about a Cuemath demo class

Vidya Balan played the role of a mathematician in her latest film Shakuntala Devi. She shared a post as she collaborated with a math program in order to solve a huge problem in parents' lives. She made an appeal to all the moms whose kids hate math because it is complicated. She attended a demo lecture herself out of curiosity and learned something new. She added that she had memorised the sum of all angles of a triangle, but never posed the question 'why' the sum is 180 degree. Vidya was hooked as the math class gave her visual proof while teaching.

Vidya also mentioned that she was astonished when she realised that she was ordering a pizza in the wrong way all this while. She wrote, "two medium 8" pizza has less pizza as compared to one 12" pizza" She mentioned that it was the area of the pizza that mattered and not the diameter. She concluded by writing that math is all around us and kids need to learn it efficiently.

A sneak peek into Vidya Balan's Instagram

Vidya Balan's Instagram is often filled with her own pictures in different outfits and her work. She recently shared a piece of good news with her fans about her short film Natkhat. She revealed that her short was in the top 5 films at the India Short Film Festival. With that, the short film is also now eligible to be nominated at the Oscars. She wrote that she was over the mood when she heard the news. The short film is a story of a mother who educates her son about gender equality and calls out toxic misogyny.

Vidya Balan on the work front

Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi received high praise from the audience. The film that premiered on Amazon Prime video during the global pandemic, also features Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta, Spandan Chaturvedi, Amit Sadh, and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles. She is currently filming for her upcoming Sherni which is directed by Amit Masurkar.

