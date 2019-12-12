Vidya Balan Announces Shakuntala Devi Release Date By Testing Fans With 3 Math Problems

After giving a blockbuster movie like Mission Mangal in 2019, actor Vidya Balan is all set to entertain everyone with the biographical film of Shakuntala Devi who is also popularly known as the 'human-computer' of India. Vidya recently took to her social media handles to share the release date of the movie, and in a rather unique way.

Vidya unveiled the release date of Shakuntala Devi

The Paa actor revealed the release date of her much-anticipated movie Shakuntala Devi in a rather mathematical way wherein she posted a video confusing the audiences by giving them mathematical clues to guess the release date of her movie. However, by the end of the video, she revealed the release date of the film with the help of emojis. The film will hit the silver screen on May 8, 2019.

Vidya captioned the image writing, "Get ready to be enamoured by her wit, charm & of course, genius! Watch the video to know when #ShakuntalaDevi is coming to theatres near you!

@sanyamalhotra_ @senguptajisshu @theamitsadh @directormenon @sonypicsprodns @abundantiaent @ivikramix @sonypicturesin"

The Vidya Balan-starrer is written and directed by Anu Menon and is produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and Vikram Malhotra under his banner Abundantia Entertainment. Apart from Vidya, the film also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, and Amit Sadh in key roles. As the release date of the film is finalised, it is set to clash with two other commercial films titled Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi and The Girl On The Train starring Parineeti Chopra.

