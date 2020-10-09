Vidya Balan Talks About Global Initiative By 'World Women Hour'; Says 'It's Almost Time'

Vidya Balan recently shared a video of 60 women talking about an initiative. The video was a slideshow that showed pictures of women of different colour from different parts of the world. Some acid attack survivors were also spotted in the video. Vidya Balan posted the video talking about 60 women's 60 stories in 60 minutes.

She posted the picture with the caption, “It's almost time! Tune in for an emotional and riveting 60 women x 60stories x 60 minutes. You only need to find 1 hero to inspire you. Find yours â˜€ï¸â£ï¸

10.11.20 #ShesMyHero @worldwomanfund @worldwomanhour”. Fans in a huge number appreciated Vidya Balan for the video and initiative. Take a look at Vidya Balan’s video.

Vidya Balan's Sherni team to begin shooting from October last week

According to a report by Mid Day, a source revealed to the publication that the team of movie Sherni would start shooting a 35-day schedule in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh by the last week of October. The report also stated that the makers had got an agency for monitoring safety measures on the sets of Vidya Balan’s Sherni. Additionally, Vidya Balan’s Sherni's cast and crew would fly to Nagpur and then travel to Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh. According to the report, there had been a road transportation arrangement for a few unit hands to carry equipment.

Talking about following the safety measures on the sets, the source of the publication said that a five to six-member team would serve as COVID-19 watchdog on the sets to make sure that all the safety protocols are followed. Moreover, they added that health experts from their professional agency would lay down risk management protocol for COVID-19. To achieve a zero-incident shoot, the makers of Vidya Balan’s Sherni have created isolation centers for asymptomatic patients as experts recommended.

The source also mentioned that the team's stay is planned in five-star hotels in Gondia, which is a drive away from Balaghat’s forests, Madhya Pradesh. They added that The Taj Gateway and The Grand Sita are booked for producers. The makers had asked to close banquets and restaurants at those destinations to maintain distance from outsiders. The report stated that producer Vikram Malhotra was glad to begin shooting and ensured that they would look into all safety measures for the well being of the crew.

