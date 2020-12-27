Vidya Balan Shares Crowded Scenes From Mumbai's Juhu Beach Amid Ongoing COVID-19

Vidya Balan on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to share scenes from Mumbai's Juhu beach amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Crowded, many not seen wearing face masks, standing in huge groups — Vidya reminded everyone that "Baby it's COVID outside".

Bollywood celebrities time and again remind their fans to wear masks, maintain social distance and follow the rules as the virus is still there and the pandemic is not close to being over.

Maha sees 3,314 new COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 19,19,550 on Sunday with the addition of 3,314 fresh infections, the state health department said.

With 66 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll in the state mounted to 49,255, it said in a statement. A total of 2,124 patients were discharged in the state during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 18,09,948, it said.

The state has 59,214 active cases.

'Earning good karma': Vidya Balan participates in cleanliness drive in Palampur; see pics

On Professional front

Vidya Balan was seen in Natkhat which defines the story of an overly affectionate mother who discusses the subject of gender equality with her son. The short film is set in a patriarchal society, in which an impressionable seven-year-old boy is being brought up. Due to everything that he has learned from his male role models, he indulges in an act at school that he soon begins to regret. In order to make sure that the seven-year-old lad, Sonu, doesn’t grow up to be like his role models, his mother (played by Vidya Balan) begins teaching her about the virtues of gender equality and the harmonious relationships that humans must maintain with every living being.

The short film surfaced online during YouTube’s We Are One: A Global Film Festival event. The Shaan Vyas-directorial has been produced by Vidya Balan and Ronnie Screwvala.

Vidya Balan-Tusshar ring in 9 yrs of 'The Dirty Picture', latter calls it ground-breaking

