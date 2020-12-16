'Earning Good Karma': Vidya Balan Participates In Cleanliness Drive In Palampur; See Pics

Vidya Balan who recently visited Himachal with her family went on a cleanliness drive in Palampur. The actress took to her Instagram story and uploaded videos where she went to some of the tourist spots and cleaned some of the areas which were heavily littered with waste.

Vidya Balan on a cleanliness drive

She thanked Exus Trvales for their commitment to keeping the city clean and green with the clean drives that they frequently conduct. In the videos, she can be seen cleaning the spots by picking up empty bottles and garbage at the spots and collecting them in poly bags. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Thank you Exus Travel Palampur for a fun hike and also for your commitment to keeping Palampur clean by collecting and bringing back trash from all your outdoor experiences.” In a second video, the actress can be seen posing with the authorities with the collected waste that was gathered and cleaned by Vidya Herself. “Kudos Harry and team Exus Travels for your passion to keep Palampur clean and for earning me good karma on my holiday.”

Read: Vidya Balan-Tusshar Ring In 9 Yrs Of 'The Dirty Picture', Latter Calls It Ground-breaking

Read: Vidya Balan's 'Natkhat' Director Denies 'Shameless' Being India's Oscars 2021 Entry



The actress had jetted off to Himachal to spend with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and family after taking a break from her film’s shoot Sherni which she was shooting in Madhya Pradesh amid the COVID. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress will also be seen in Natkhat which defines the story of an overly affectionate mother who discusses the subject of gender equality with her son. The short film is set in a patriarchal society, in which an impressionable seven-year-old boy is being brought up. Due to everything that he has learned from his male role models, he indulges in an act at school that he soon begins to regret.. n order to make sure that the seven-year-old lad, Sonu, doesn’t grow up to be like his role models, his mother (played by Vidya Balan) begins teaching her about the virtues of gender equality and the harmonious relationships that humans must maintain with every living being. The short film surfaced online during YouTube’s We Are One: A Global Film Festival event. The Shaan Vyas-directorial has been produced by Vidya Balan and Ronnie Screwvala.

Read: Vidya Balan's 'Sherni' Filming Halted? MP Minister Says 'cancelled Lunch, Not Shoot'

Read: 'Delhi Crime' Wins At Emmys: Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan & Others Congratulate Team

(Image credit: Vidya Balan/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.