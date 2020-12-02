Vidya Balan-Tusshar Ring In 9 Yrs Of 'The Dirty Picture', Latter Calls It Ground-breaking

On December 2, 2020, Tusshar Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared a short video clip of his movie The Dirty Picture. The actor celebrated nine years of the movie and said that he has fond memories of working on the movie. He stated that it was 'straight-up, naughty and honest'. "Loved working with my talented co-stars," he wrote as he wrapped up his caption. The biographical musical drama released in the year 2011.

Vidya Balan and Tusshar Kapoor celebrate 9 years of 'The Dirty Picture'

Also read: Vidya Balan's 'Sherni' Filming Halted? MP Minister Says 'cancelled Lunch, Not Shoot'

The movie which is based on the life of movie star Silk Smitha has completed nine years on December 2. Vidya who gained massive popularity broke the stereotype of ‘zero size body’ as she flaunted her curvy figure in Milan Luthria’s directorial The Dirty Picture. Vidya Balan also shared three pictures in her Insta story celebrating the successful nine years of the movie.

Also read: Tusshar Kapoor Posts His 'Fri-yayyy' Picture, Fans Comment 'Coolness Overload'

The movie also features Naseeruddin Shah and Emraan Hashmi alongside Tusshar and Vidya. The movie received a lot of praise and Vidya too received many awards such as three National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards and six Screen Awards for her portrayal of Silk. The movie was a critical and commercial success. Two years back on December 2, 2018, Vidya penned an emotional note on the completion of seven years of the movie’s release.

Also read: Vidya Balan's 'Natkhat' Director Denies 'Shameless' Being India's Oscars 2021 Entry

She wrote, “On the 2nd December 2011, 7 years ago, #TheDirtyPicture released and changed my life forever. But everytime someone asks me how I did it, I don’t know what to say… Perhaps because Milan made it so easy for me… He hand held me throughout and all I wanted was to do justice to ‘Silk’ and live upto the faith that had been placed in me by @ektaravikapoor & @milanluthria. Milan however tells me his big concern was that he shouldn’t let me down. Of course he didn’t and not just that, he lifted me so high that I felt free as a bird… For that & for believing in me, Thank you my dearest @milanluthria. Love you @ektaravikapoor”. She further thanked her entire team.

Image Source: A still from The Dirty Picture

Also read: Tusshar Kapoor Shares Pictures Of Ravie And Laksshya, Says 'always Got Your Back'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.