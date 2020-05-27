Vidya Balan's Debut Production 'Natkhat' To Premiere In Digital Film Fest On June 2

Actor Vidya Balan's debut short film Natkhat has been selected by the Mumbai Film Festival to have its world premiere at the 'We Are One: A Global Film Festival' on June 2. The film, which also stars Vidya, addresses patriarchy and toxic masculinity while dealing with several issues such as gender inequality, rape culture, domestic violence.

Vidya said due to the "unimaginable and mind-numbing COVID-19 crisis", while film festivals across the globe have been cancelled, digital festivals such as We Are One come as a hope for viewers and filmmakers.

"I am really happy and excited to showcase our film on this platform. 'Natkhat' is a very special film because it addresses something that is extremely pertinent in these times while also delivering a strong message," the actor said in a statement.

Produced and organised by New York's Tribeca Enterprises, the 10-day digital film festival will be hosted on YouTube and will encompass programming from 20 festivals, including those held in Mumbai, Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Sundance, Toronto, New York and BFI London. The film's co-producer, Ronnie Screwvala said initiatives like We Are One are "truly making a difference" by bringing people together even during these trying times.

"The donations from the festival will go to the World Health Organization and I am happy that our film is going to be screened on such a platform. It is a honour for us," he added.

Written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyaas with Associate Producer Sanaya Irani Zohrabi, "Natkhat" is directed by Shaan Vyas.

What's next for Vidya Balan?

Apart from Natkhat, the actor recently revealed that her much-awaited biopic on the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi who was regarded as the human-computer will release on OTT platform. The film will be released on Amazon Prime, but the release date has yet to be disclosed by the makers.

Vidya Balan will also feature in Newton fame director Amit V. Masurkar's upcoming film Sherni which will explore man-wildlife conflict. As per reports, the plot of the film revolves around the controversial killing of Tigress Avni shot dead in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district in 2018.

(with PTI inputs)

