Vidya Balan's 'Natkhat' Director Denies 'Shameless' Being India's Oscars 2021 Entry

Vidya Balan-starrer Natkhat’s director, Shaan Vyas, has denied the reports regarding director-writer Keith Gomes’ short film, Shameless, being India's official Oscar entry for the year 2021. The short film was rumoured to be India’s official entry into the Oscars in the “Live Action Short Film” category. Reports have been making rounds online regarding the same. In response to these reports, Shaan Vyas, as per an article on BollywoodLife, provided clarification. The director concluded his statement by saying that the announcements won’t be made until February 2021.

As per the article, Shaan expressed his astonishment after seeing the reports and spoke about his film, Natkhat. As per Vyas, Natkhat, the short film that stars Vidya Balan, is a recipient of the Best Film award at the Best Of India Short Film Festival, is also very much a contender for the Live Action Short Film Oscar awards.

Vyas clarified the timeline of the announcement by ending his statement with the month in which the shortlists announcements will be made, which is February next year. Natkhat was co-written by Annukampa Harsh alongside Vyas.

About 'Natkhat':

Natkhat is the story of an overly affectionate mother who discusses the subject of gender equality with her son. The short film is set in a patriarchal society, in which an impressionable seven-year-old boy is being brought up. Due to everything that he has learned from his male role models, he indulges in an act at school that he soon begins to regret.

In order to make sure that the seven-year-old lad, Sonu, doesn’t grow up to be like his role models, his mother (played by Vidya Balan) begins teaching her about the virtues of gender equality and the harmonious relationships that humans must maintain with every living being. The short film surfaced online during YouTube’s We Are One: A Global Film Festival event. The Shaan Vyas-directorial has been produced by Vidya Balan and Ronnie Screwvala.

About Vidya Balan:

On the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in Shakuntala Devi, a biographical dramedy that focuses on Shakuntala Devi, a woman who was known as the human-computer. Shakuntala Devi is directed by Anu Menon. Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh. Shakuntala Devi is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

A video featuring deleted scenes from Shakuntala Devi

