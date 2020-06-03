Natkhat Fan Reactions: Netizens Call Vidya Balan's Debut Short Film 'an Ode To Motherhood'

Natkhat marks Vidya Balan's first-ever short film in her career, which speaks about misogyny and toxic patriarchy. Released on June 2, the short film seemingly managed to impress fans, as they took to their social media handles to appreciate the film’s storyline. Take a look at how fans reacted:

An absolute privilege to be a part of the world premiere of #Natkhat. A beautiful, moving, and important film! One of the highlights of @WeAreOneGFF so far. Beautiful writing by @mesopystic and @FontOfThinking — Matthew Gray (@50mattyg) June 2, 2020

@mesopystic #Natkhat @MumbaiFilmFest

Still thinking about the end!-- It's Not going to be easy.

A Hard hitting film. We finally hear the Birds, don't we? — bipin ramteke (@Rambleon_fish) June 2, 2020

Catched the one time screening of #Natkhat on @WeAreOneGFF. A moving ode to motherhood and parenting. Don't know when this would be perpetually released for online, but just a small reminder to show this beautiful 30min long short to kids. https://t.co/QvuN5EMRtp — FAN (@ArjunAnandE) June 2, 2020

Just watched #natkhat @vidya_balan nailed her part as a mother ✌️❤️❤️

Story 10/10

Cast 10/9

Acting 10/10 pic.twitter.com/pB8dMTWCnN — Ayush Thapa (@AyushTh81505215) June 2, 2020

Many congrats to Shaan Vyas, @vidya_balan and the entire team for #Natkhat. What a moving, heart wrenching film! Looking forward to sharing it with family and friends when it's widely released.#WeAreOneGFF @RSVPMovies pic.twitter.com/SfLScZ3EdS — Shivani ji Ghar Par Hain! (@Shivani510) June 2, 2020

All about Natkhat's plot:

The movie features a story of a little boy, who is observant and tends to emulate those around him. At his school, the boy witnesses a bunch of older teenagers indulging in dubious activities, and participating in a disturbing encounter engineered by some students. However, unable to witness the activities anymore, the tensed and disturbed little boy slips into the loving embrace of his mother in the film, Vidya Balan. To make her son aware of gender bias and misogyny, Vidya Balan's character in the film puts forth a hard-hitting story of a kingdom and a stubborn king, who aims to kill all the birds in his kingdom. As the story proceeds, Vidya Balan introduces the aspects of rape culture and also shares her own gendered experience of abuse.

What's next for Vidya?

Vidya will be seen essaying the character of the late mathematical genius, Shakuntala Devi in her next. The actor has left no stone unturned to bring authenticity to her character, as the movie features Vidya in a never-seen-before avatar. The makers of the movie have managed to rope in the Dangal actor, Sanya Malhotra to portray the character of Anupama Banerji, daughter of Shakuntala Devi.

Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer desires to put forth the story of the achievements and the ups and downs in the life of the late mathematician. The actor also has Sherni in her kitty. Helmed by Aastha Tiku, Sherni also stars Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena and Mukesh Prajapati in prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2021.

