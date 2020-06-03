Nick Cordero's Wife Says She's 'hoping For A Miracle' As The Star Battles Coronavirus

Nick Cordero's wife recently revealed that the doctors have been doing everything they can to keep Nick alive and also mentioned in an Instagram stream that she is praying for a miracle. The Broadway actor, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 two months prior, has been in the hospital, constantly fighting for his life. His wife Amanda Kloots keeps posting updates about her husband's health on her social media.

Nick Cordero is receiving steroid treatment

Nick Cordero, the Canadian actor who got sick two months ago, had gone and got tested in the hospital and initially found that he had pneumonia. It was only after three tests that Nick got diagnosed with COVID-19 and since then he had had several complications and is fighting for his life. Amanda Kloots has been posting updates about Nick's fight with COVID-19. She recently mentioned that Nick was getting a steroid treatment to reduce the inflammation in his body, in an Instagram Live session. She also said that the doctors were doing everything they could to save Nick Cordero's life and they were continuing prayers and hoping for miracles.

In an earlier post by Amanda Kloots, she mentioned something that Nick Cordero had told her on Valentine's day. In the picture, Nick and Amanda are holding hands and walking ahead as the sunlight plays tricks with the picture. She captioned the picture - Nick wrote to me on Valentines Day, “The future’s uncertain, the path is not always clear, but with you by my side I walk with no fear.” She also mentioned in the caption that it has been 60 days since Nick is away and that she dearly misses him.

While many people are found to be asymptomatic when diagnosed with COVID-19, Nick Cordero has been hit with the worst case of the virus. A little while earlier, Amanda revealed that Nick had got his leg amputated and was on the ventilator after the surgery. She later posted another update saying her husband was in that ICU and that he also had a lung infection. Amanda keeps posting updates on her Instagram and keeps her and Nick's fans updated.

