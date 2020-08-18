Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer' Deleted Scene Hits Internet; Watch

Recently, the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video dropped a deleted scene from actor Vidya Balan’s recently released film, Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer. In the movie, Vidya Balan can be seen portraying the role of the late mathematical prodigy, Shakuntala Devi. The deleted scene features Vidya Balan’s character, interacting with a group of students, explaining how mathematics is involved in our day-to-day activities.

Shakuntala's 'magic of maths' theory

In the scene, Shakuntala remarks that right from dividing the Potato paratha between friends to calculating the time left for the recess bell to go off, everything is about the magic of maths. Backing her claims, Shakuntala adds that mathematics is only a friend of those, who ‘ask questions’. More so, to keep the students engaged, Vidya also plays a pun on the mathematical rule, BODMAS, and turns it into a Bengali slang.

Take a look at the deleted scene:

All about Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer

Shakuntala Devi was last seen in Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer. The actor left no stone unturned to bring authenticity to her character in the movie, as the biographical film features Vidya in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie also features the Dangal actor, Sanya Malhotra, who is seen portraying the character of Anupama Banerji, daughter of Shakuntala Devi.

Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer puts forth the story of the achievements and the ups and downs in the life of the late mathematician. Directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer is produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and Vikram Malhotra under his banner Abundantia Entertainment. The film also stars actors Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh playing prominent roles in the movie. Reportedly, the film was scheduled to be theatrically released in India on May 8, 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was streamed worldwide on July 31, 2020, on Prime Video.

What's next for Vidya?

Vidya Balan was last seen in her first-ever short film, NatKhat, which narrates the story of a rural Indian woman, who endured domestic violence in her marriage. The actor will be next seen in the much-awaited film, Sherni. Helmed by Aastha Tiku, Sherni also stars Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena and Mukesh Prajapati in prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2021.

(Image credits: Amazon Prime Videos Instagram)

