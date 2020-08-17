'Shakuntala Devi' & Other Biopics That Showcase Best Achievement Of Human Spirit

In the past few years, Bollywood has delivered some exceptional biopics, which are subjected to the indomitable human spirit. Meanwhile, Hindi cinema is all set to offer a bunch of real-life stories that can inspire the audience in many ways. Here are some biopics from Bollywood that are binge-worthy. The list includes Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi and more.

READ | Gunjan Saxena's 'Dori Tutt Gaiyaan': Jahnvi Kapoor Is Heartbroken In This Melancholic Song

4 binge-worthy biopics

Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi released on Prime Video on July 31, 2020. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh, among others. Helmed by Anu Menon, the film traces the journey of 'human-computer' Shakuntala Devi; and, how she earned herself a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book Of World Records. The movie also highlights the phase in Shakuntala's life when she found it difficult to balance her personal and professional life after she gave birth to her daughter.

READ | Janhvi Kapoor Talks About Gunjan Saxena Biopic Backlash; Says 'I Am Confident About It'

Manto

This 2018 biographical drama film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was based on the life of Indo-Pak poet Saadat Hasan Manto. The film's plot revolves around the life of Manto and how the India-Pakistan partition affected his career as a poet and also the obstacles he faced in his personal life. The ensemble cast of Manto includes actors such as Rasika Dugal, Paresh Rawal, Ranvir Shorey, and Thair Bhasin, among many others.

READ | What Time Does 'Shakuntala Devi' Release On Amazon Prime? Read All Details Here

Kesari

The historical action-war drama revolves around Havildar Ishar Singh (Akshay Kumar), a British Indian Army soldier who leads 21 Sikh soldiers in a battle against 10,000 Pashtun invaders. What is unfolding, though, is the biggest last stand wars of all time. The story follows the events leading up to the Battle of Zaragarhi, an 1897 battle between 21 British Indian Army 36th Sikhs soldiers and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen.

Neerja

Featuring Sonam Kapoor, Shekhar and Jim Sarbh in the leading roles, the movie is based on the life of the courageous Neerja Bhanot, who sacrificed her life while protecting the lives of 359 passengers on the Pan Am flight 73 in 1986; which was hijacked by a terrorist organisation. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the film also stars actors like Shabana Azmi and Yogendra Tikoo in prominent roles. Released in 2016, the movie earned nearly ₹135.52 crores at the box office.

READ | Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her 'many Moods' As She Kick-starts 'Gunjan Saxena' Promotions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.