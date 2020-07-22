Exclusive: 'Lootcase' Maker Rajesh Krishnan Wants To Watch Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, ad film maker-turned-director, Rajesh Krishnan talked about the upcoming biopic Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan. Rajesh Krishnan also elaborated on why the movie is important. As the conversation moved further, Rajesh Krishnan shared his piece of mind on making biopics and revealed he is developing an idea to make a biopic on a south-based singer.

READ | 'Lootcase' Director Rajesh Krishnan Reveals Why The Film Did Not Release For 2 Years

Lootcase director Rajesh Krishnan praises 'Shakuntala Devi'

Rajesh Krishnan was asked to share his views on biopics in Bollywood while mentioning that numerous films are lined up. In no time, he quickly praised Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi. Reviewing the trailer, Krishnan said, "I really liked it". Elaborating further, he said, "A biopic is an extension of a book. There is so much to learn and imbibe. And, Shakuntala Devi is also releasing on the 31st of July and I am looking forward to that film." He concluded saying, "I wish all the best to Vidya Balan for the project and I love watching Vidya Balan."

READ | Exclusive: 'Lootcase' Director Opens Up On Nepotism Debate, Calls It 'positive'

"Shakuntala Devi was the first wonder woman for us at the time when we all were completely overshadowed by the west. And, here was somebody who went and beat the whole western world's imagination of math." - Lootcase director

READ | Exclusive: 'Lootcase' Director Rajesh Krishnan Shares His First Reaction To 'invite Row'

Rajesh Krishnan wants to make a musical biopic

When asked if Rajesh wants to film a real-life story, he said, "I am actually in the process of developing an idea of a musical film based on a real-life singer, from the south [India]. I can’t talk more about it now. But, yes it is about a musician, who had a difficult childhood. She was somebody for whom Nehru stood up and cried when she performed. A dear friend of mine is considering the rights of the story."

Watch the trailer

READ | Vidya Balan Talks About Her Experience As Shakuntala Devi; Says 'it's Easy To Label Women'

Lootcase details

The upcoming comedy flick, Lootcase, will start streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 31 onwards. Along with Kunal Kemmu, the film will also feature Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, and Ranvir Shorey in the lead cast. Earlier, the film was slated to take a theoretical release, but considering the current pandemic situation, the makers decided to give it an OTT release.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.