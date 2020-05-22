Vidyut Jammwal Shows How To Cut Lemon With A Cigarette; Netizens Disagree

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal who is currently living the village life amid nationwide lockdown, took to his Instagram handle to show some life hacks — cutting a lemon with a cigarette butt. Vidyut shows how simple things can be turned into a weapon.

In the video, Jammwal says, "Today we are doing a cooking special... I recently went to... where things are done differently, for example, if you have a lemon or something, and you're trekking or somewhere where you are unable to cut it with a knife. So how'd you do it? One of the ways, which I have figured out, in my opinion, is quite spectacular and is very different. We can use a lot of things as weapons, and martial arts teach us."

As he lights the filter, he says, "It's a hack and I think you can use a lot of things so that you can cut a lemon. We have cut a lot of things like lemons and oranges. You can use cigarettes sometimes for the benefits mankind too."

While many were impressed with Jammwal's trick, others were disappointed and questioned the actor "Who would take a cigarette on trekking? 8-10 rupiye mein cigarette kharidu ..isse acha 1 rs mein blade na kharid lu (Translation: Buying a cigarrete is expensive than buying an Rs. 1 blade to cut it). Another said, "Why not just peel it like an orange. Cutting with a cigarette adds carcinogens to the food."

Vidyut Jammwal will be next seen in a romantic flick

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal is all set to stray away from the action genre and try something new. The actor will be next seen in a film which will be titled, Khuda Hafiz. The film will reportedly be a romantic one and the audience will see a new side of the actor in the movie.

Vidyut Jammwal recently spoke about the same in an interview with an online portal. He even went on to reveal that Khuda Hafiz will be inspired by real events. The film will revolve around a story of a real-life man who falls head over heels in love and gets married during the last recession in 2009. The story will also trace their journey and how they settle abroad in their lives.

The movie also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi (Yeh Saali Aashiqui fame). The film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Murlidhar Chhatwani.

