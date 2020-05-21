Vidyut Jammwal Shows How To Cut Pineapple With Bare Hands In His Latest Video | WATCH

Vidyut Jammwal's unique high-octane stunts in films like Commando, Force and more, combined with a touch of martial arts has always struck a chord with the audience.

Apart from that, Vidyut Jammwal is also known to be a fitness freak and is currently motivating his die-hard fans to adopt innovative ways to exercise with his ongoing, 'Train Like Vidyut' series amidst the ongoing lockdown. However, his latest video for the series has a unique 'desi' touch to it as he can be seen showing his fans to chop a pineapple with bare hands.

Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal’s Next To Be A Hardcore Love Story Titled ‘Khuda Hafiz’

Vidyut Jammwal shows his fans how to cut a pineapple with bare hands

The video which Vidyut Jammwal shared on social media has him telling his fans that in villages, people often use only their bare hands to chop and eat the fruits. He further said that this trick may come handy if one does not have a knife or a spoon with them.

Vidyut Jammwal can be seen taking a pineapple for a demonstration which he also calls one of his favorite fruits. One can see that the actor apply a little force on the pineapple with his hands. Vidyut Jammwal then goes on to bang the fruit on the table as well as on his hands. Take a look at the video which Vidyut Jammwal shared on his social media.

Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal: Take A Look At The Commando Actor's Fitness Videos

The Commando actor then goes to peel off the surface part of the pineapple and starts relishing the fruit. He goes on to tell his fans that they can peel off the base area of the fruit after applying a little pressure on it. The Junglee actor also made an interesting revelation that the animals also use this kind of method before eating any fruit.

Also Read: Commando 3: Box Office Collection Of Vidyut Jammwal's Latest Movie

Vidyut Jammwal will be next seen in a romantic flick

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal is all set to stray away from the action genre and try something new. The actor will be next seen in a film which will be titled, Khuda Hafiz. The film will reportedly be a romantic one and the audience will see a new side of the actor in the movie.

Vidyut Jammwal recently spoke about the same in an interview with an online portal. He even went on to reveal that Khuda Hafiz will be inspired by real events. The film will revolve around a story of a real-life man who falls head over heels in love and gets married during the last recession in 2009. The story will also trace their journey and how they settle abroad in their lives.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.