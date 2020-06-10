Vidyut Jammwal Launches His YouTube Channel; Performs A Rare Feat Of 'Walking On Water'

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal launched his YouTube Channel and the first video on the channel marks his first successful attempt to “Walk on Water”. Don't believe it? Vidyut who has been training in the ancient Indian martial art form Kalaripayattu perfected the unique technique of walking on water. Watch below —

Jammwal took the benchmark of martial arts a notch higher and performed a rare feat — 'Walk on Water'.

Watch

Vidyut announced his YouTube channel via an adorable Instagram post where he was seen chatting with his pet dog Salvador Dali. Giving Salvador some real thoughts to his questions, the video received over 3,00,000 views.

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal is all set to stray away from the action genre and try something new. The actor will be next seen in a film which will be titled, Khuda Hafiz. The film will reportedly be a romantic one and the audience will see a new side of the actor in the movie.

Vidyut Jammwal recently spoke about the same in an interview with an online portal. He even went on to reveal that Khuda Hafiz will be inspired by real events. The film will revolve around a story of a real-life man who falls head over heels in love and gets married during the last recession in 2009. The story will also trace their journey and how they settle abroad in their lives.

The movie also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi (Yeh Saali Aashiqui fame). The film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Murlidhar Chhatwani.

